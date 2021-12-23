Library inaugurated at DIG’s office in Coimbatore

Lions Club of Coimbatore K.R. Puram on Thursday inaugurated a library for police personnel at the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police – Coimbatore Range.

Deputy Inspector General of Police – Coimbatore Range M.S. Muthusamy and former Governor of District 324 C of Lions Club International S. Motilal Kataria participated in the event.

According to Suba N. Subramanian, secretary of Lions Club of Coimbatore K.R. Puram and the chairman of Lions Police Library, said

the library will contain reference books on subjects pertinent to the police as well as works of literature and motivational books. “These books will be useful to the police as well as the public,” Mr. Subramanian said.