Library-cum-science centre to come up at Gandhipuram

The Public Works Department has floated tender to set up a library-cum-science centre at the prison ground at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore.

The centre, with ground plus seven floors, will be constructed at a cost of ₹295 crore on a sprawling 6.58 acres. The building will have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300.

Inaugurating a library-cum-science centre at Madurai last year, the Chief Minister had announced that a similar one would come up in Coimbatore too. The library will also have aero space research, virtual reality, digital library. The tenders would be opened on October 16, and the executing agency will be selected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.