GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Library-cum-science centre to come up at Gandhipuram

Published - September 23, 2024 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department has floated tender to set up a library-cum-science centre at the prison ground at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore.

The centre, with ground plus seven floors, will be constructed at a cost of ₹295 crore on a sprawling 6.58 acres. The building will have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300.

Inaugurating a library-cum-science centre at Madurai last year, the Chief Minister had announced that a similar one would come up in Coimbatore too. The library will also have aero space research, virtual reality, digital library. The tenders would be opened on October 16, and the executing agency will be selected.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.