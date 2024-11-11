Library and bus stand at Kodangipalayam remain idle

A library constructed at a cost of ₹1 lakh in 2004-05, and a bus stand constructed at ₹1.78 crore in 2015 lie in disuse at Kodangipalayam on the Coimbatore-Tiruppur border.

The library, inaugurated by the then Minister for Backward Classes S.M. Velusamy, remains under lock and key most of the time. The villagers suggest that shifting the library to Carltonpet four road junction would encourage reading habits.

The bus stand has all facilities such as shopping complex, drinking water, parking lot and retiring rooms for the crew. It was inaugurated by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa through videoconferencing on June 16, 2015. The bus stand was utilised only one the inaugural day, and thereafter no buses entered the stand, which is allegedly becoming a den of anti-social elements.