Libraries resume operations in Salem

Libraries resumed operations here on Saturday following relaxations in lockdown restrictions.

The State government permitted functioning of libraries from Saturday and the public started visiting libraries from the day itself. According to officials, visitors are advised to follow all COVID-19 protocols while using the library premises.

According to library officials, visitors have been advised to wear masks while visiting the library and be seated maintaining physical distance. Shaktivel, Librarian at the District Central Library said that the public were asked to enter their contact details in a register placed at the entrance and hand sanitiser is provided. Temperature of visitors are also checked with thermal scanner.

Mr. Shaktivel said that the candidates preparing for competitive examinations are allowed to use the library from 9 a.m to 6 p.m and they are advised not to sit in groups as part of COVID-19 protocol. He added that visitors are allowed to use daily newspaper and magazine section and advised to wear masks at all times.

L. Karuthiruman, Librarian at Edappadi branch library said that visitors are not allowed to scan through shelves at the moment and the book sought by the visitor is being picked up by the librarian and given to them as part of safety measures. He added that visitors are allowed to bring in their personal computer devices and use here as part of their studies.