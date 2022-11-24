LHB coaches for Coimbatore-Kurla trains

November 24, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The conventional coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Express trains (11013 / 11014) are to be replaced by Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, according to the Southern Railway.

The coaches were developed by Linke Hofmann Busch of Germany and are now manufactured in India.

These are lighter than the conventional coaches but can be operated at higher speeds with more passenger capacity and better air-conditioning system, the Railways said in a statement. “Each coach also has an advanced pneumatic disc brake system for efficient braking at higher speeds and modular interiors,” it said.

Train no. 11013 from Lokmanya Tilak terminus in Kurla, Mumbai, to Coimbatore will run with LHB coaches effectively from Friday and the Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train (11014) from November 27.

