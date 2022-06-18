LGBTQIA+ pride walk held in Coimbatore

Members of LGBTQIA+ community participated in the pride month awareness walkathon in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Members of LGBTQIA+ community organised an awareness walkathon on the occasion of June pride month here on Saturday.

“The walkathon was organised to create awareness among people about the LGBTQIA+ community and their rights,” said T.D. Siva Kumar, co-founder of Nirangal Charitable Trust. He said all the LGBTQIA+ organisations in Coimbatore, under an umbrella collective called ‘Kovai Vaanavil Kootamaippu’, organised the pride walk.

Mr. Kumar also thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for including two trans-men for the first time in the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board. He said the government had taken initiatives to open four transgender clinics and provide free sex reassignment surgery.

Nearly 100 people participated in the pride walk that started at six corner in Tatabad and went up to Sivanandha Colony. Earlier, as a part of June pride month celebrations, the collective organised cycle rally, documentary film screening and discussion, book launch, since the beginning of this month, said Mr. Kumar.