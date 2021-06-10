Level crossing awareness day observed

The International level crossing awareness day was observed in Salem Railway division on Thursday.

A release from Salem Railway division said awareness banners were set up at many level crossings under the division including Salem – Namakkal, Salem – Vridhachalam, Salem – Mettur Dam and Erode – Tiruchchirappalli sections. Pamphlets were also distributed to road users.

Safety counsellors from the division interacted with road users at different locations and advised motorists to observe all safety precautions at level crossings, a release said. The Division was planning to replace 11 level crossings between 2021-22 with railover bridges and subways, the release added.