‘Let us continue to use reserved site for cricket practice’

: Residents of Velans Villas in Kannampalayam have sough the district administration’s intervention in letting their children continue cricket practice in the reserved site in the area. In their petition submitted at the weekly grievance meeting on Monday, the residents said in the 44 cent reserved site, they had cleared bushes to establish a park, walkers’ pathway and erected nets for children to practice cricket.

They had also obtained power connection in Kannampalayam Town Panchayat executive officer’s name to install flood lights. A social media message that went viral in the area now threatened undo all their efforts.

The message was nothing but a rumour. Unfortunately, taking the rumour to be true, the Town Panchayat administration was taking steps to stop the cricket practice. The administration should intervene in the issue to protect their interests, the residents demanded.