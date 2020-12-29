Let govt. employees distribute tokens for Pongal goodies: DMK

Singanallur MLA and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik urged the district administration to not let the AIADMK workers takeover the distribution of tokens for Pongal goodies.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Karthik said the government distributed tokens using the money that people paid as taxes.

Therefore, it was fit that only government employees, in this case the fair price shop employees, distributed the tokens to the card holders.

It was unfair that the administration let local ruling party workers to distribute the tokens as it would pave the way for corruption.

Protest

The administration ought to check it and if it failed, the Coimbatore unit of the DMK would stage protest in front of all fair price shops, taluk and district supply offices, Mr. Karthik warned.

The State government would first distribute tokens containing date and time to all card holders attached to every fair price shop so that they turned up at the given time and date to avoid crowding at the shops.