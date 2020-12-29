Let govt. employees distribute tokens for Pongal goodies: DMK

Singanallur MLA and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik urged the district administration to not let the AIADMK workers takeover the distribution of tokens for Pongal goodies.
In a statement issued here, Mr. Karthik said the government distributed tokens using the money that people paid as taxes.
Therefore, it was fit that only government employees, in this case the fair price shop employees, distributed the tokens to the card holders.
It was unfair that the administration let local ruling party workers to distribute the tokens as it would pave the way for corruption.
Protest
The administration ought to check it and if it failed, the Coimbatore unit of the DMK would stage protest in front of all fair price shops, taluk and district supply offices, Mr. Karthik warned.
The State government would first distribute tokens containing date and time to all card holders attached to every fair price shop so that they turned up at the given time and date to avoid crowding at the shops.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath