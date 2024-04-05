Less than four tmc feet of water available in Bhavanisagar dam in Erode

April 05, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - ERODE

While inflow into the Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode stood at 13 cusecs, less than four tmc feet of water is available at the dam, as on Friday, April 5, 2024.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, the water level stood at 47.62 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 3.88 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 200 cusecs into the Bhavani river for drinking water purposes, while the discharge for irrigation into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, Kalingarayan canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals was stopped due to poor storage.

Farmers across the district have raised concerns over the present water storage and fear that standing crops will be affected as the discharge for irrigation has been stopped.

