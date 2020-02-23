Leopards use defunct quarries as hideout in Talavadi

With many incidents of cattle kills by leopards reported in villages located in Talavadi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), a field inspection has revealed that leopards are using seven defunct quarries were used by leopards as a hideout to enter the village and hunt their prey.

In the past three months, leopards killed cows and goats in Soosaipuram and Doddagajanur villages that were located near the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, causing panic among the people.

Cages were set up in the two villages to trap a leopard that preyed on livestock and were monitored round-the-clock by forest personnel. Since the animal could not be caught, the cages were relocated. These villages were located five km from the forest area of Talamalai and hence the animal could not have entered from the forest area. This led to personnel inspecting seven defunct quarries near the forest border where they noticed the pug marks of a leopard.

The quarries remained defunct for the last five months.

A team led by S. Sivakumar, Talavadi Forest Ranger, found that leopards from the forests in Karnataka used the quarries as a hideout and hunted their prey during night in these two villages. Huge boulders and bushes in the quarries made it a safe place for leopards, especially with no security personnel posted in these places.

Through the Talavadi Tahsildar, the quarry owners were instructed to remove the bushes and also monitor the quarries. Also, forest personnel continue to patrol the quarries and the areas near the forest border.

Officials have asked the villagers to alert the Forest Department on cattle kills so that compensation could be given to its owners immediately.