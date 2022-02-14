Leopard’s presence triggers panic among villagers in Coimbatore

A leopard that ventured into a residential area near Annur in Coimbatore district on Monday triggered panic among people. The carnivore was sighted at Bharathi Nagar, according to residents in the locality. Senthil, a farmer, and his mother Maruthal spotted a leopard when they were heading to their farmland on Monday morning. They saw the carnivore chasing a deer. The man immediately alerted the Forest Department and the Fire and Rescue Services. The carnivore was spotted again with its kill and it vanished into bushes. Residents suspect that the leopard could have taken shelter in the vegetation close to a tank in the locality. A Forest Department official said that staff from the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range have been sent to the location to confirm the presence of the carnivore.