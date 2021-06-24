Leopardess found dead

A nine-month-old leopardesss was found dead in Manjacombai in Kundah Forest Range on Wednesday.

Forest department officials said that a post-mortem on the carcass was conducted by veterinarians on Thursday, who ascertained that the animal had died due to a fight with another carnivore.

The carcass was found in a tea estate by the workers who informed the department.

The officials said the carcass exhibited injuries which indicated another carnivore had attacked it. “Locals say that they have spotted a tiger in the area, while many leopards are also seen here regularly,” said an official from the department.

N. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), who was present at the post-mortem, said tea estate workers had complained of an increase in leopard population in the area.

Safety measures

“The Forest Department and the WNCT advised workers on safety measures they should take while venturing out to pluck tea leaves. We advised them to stay in close-groups around five feet apart and to end the working day early so that there is enough light to notice the presence or movement of wildlife in the area,” said Mr. Sadiq.