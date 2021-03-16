Leopardess found dead

UDHAGAMANDALAM

16 March 2021 00:17 IST

A four-year-old leopardess was found dead near Sogathorai in Coonoor on Monday morning.

S.M. Sasikumar, Forest Range Officer, Coonoor Range, said that the animal was found dead inside a tea plantation and was found by workers. Following information, District Forest Officer Guru Swamy Dabbala, along with veterinarians and forest staff arrived at the scene to carry out an investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

Forest officials said that it seemed likely that the animal died after being attacked by another leopard. “It seems likely that there was a territorial fight between the two animals that resulted in the leopardess’ death,” said Mr. Sasikumar, who added that samples of the animal’s visceral organs have been collected and sent for forensic analysis.

The carcass was later destroyed.

In a separate incident, a female elephant calf was found dead near Kakkanallah in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday. Officials said that it seemed likely that the calf was killed by a tiger.