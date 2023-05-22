HamberMenu
Leopardess found dead in tea estate near Valparai 

May 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

A leopardess was found dead in a tea estate near Valparai in Coimbatore district on Sunday. 

The carnivore, aged around six to eight months, was found dead in Sheikalmudi estate lower division, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). 

The Forest Department suspects that the leopardess was attacked by another wild animal and died subsequently. 

The carcass was autopsied on Monday. Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan said the big cat’s teeth and nails were intact. It was cremated after the post-mortem examination.

