ADVERTISEMENT

Leopardess drowns in well in Gudalur forest division

January 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A leopardess drowned in an open well on a private land in Bitherkad forest range in Gudalur division on Friday.

According to officials, the open well was on a piece of land belonging to T. Ramakrishnan. The man had noticed that the leopardess had fallen into the well and notified the district forest officer, who dispatched a team of forest staff to the location to rescue the animal.

However, once the team reached the spot, they discovered that the leopard had already drowned in the well. They retrieved the carcass and a postmortem was conducted.

Open wells have claimed the lives of a number of leopards in recent years in Gudalur and the Nilgiris forest divisions. The Forest Department last year launched a drive to identify all open wells in the district and ensure that they were covered with wire mesh to prevent wildlife from falling into them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US