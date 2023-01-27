HamberMenu
Leopardess drowns in well in Gudalur forest division

January 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A leopardess drowned in an open well on a private land in Bitherkad forest range in Gudalur division on Friday.

According to officials, the open well was on a piece of land belonging to T. Ramakrishnan. The man had noticed that the leopardess had fallen into the well and notified the district forest officer, who dispatched a team of forest staff to the location to rescue the animal.

However, once the team reached the spot, they discovered that the leopard had already drowned in the well. They retrieved the carcass and a postmortem was conducted.

Open wells have claimed the lives of a number of leopards in recent years in Gudalur and the Nilgiris forest divisions. The Forest Department last year launched a drive to identify all open wells in the district and ensure that they were covered with wire mesh to prevent wildlife from falling into them.

