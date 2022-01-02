Leopardess dies in road kill

Erode

02 January 2022 23:06 IST

A three-year-old leopardess was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

According to Forest Department officials, the animal was found dead near the first hairpin curve on Dhimbam-Mysuru Ghat road.

Forest Department officials have collected the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. An autopsy was conducted on the animal and the carcass was buried in the forest.

