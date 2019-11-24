Leopardess dies after getting trapped in snare

A three-year-old leopardess died on Saturday after getting entangled in a snare laid to trap wild boar and other small game near Kannerimukku in Kattabettu Forest Range in Kotagiri.

Forest Department officials said the owner of a private patch of land had put up a fence around an area on which he planned to raise an orchard. The leopardess had tried to enter the patch on Saturday morning and got ensnared in the trap laid for other small wildlife.

On receiving information about the incident, Forest Department officials, including District Forest Officer D. Guruswamy arrived at the spot and tried their best to rescue the leopardess, which was struggling to free itself. The leopardess was tranquilised in order to release it from the snare. But, a few minutes after it was freed, the animal died due to stress from the incident, officials said. A post-mortem was done on the carcass.

“We are investigating the incident and have taken suspects in for questioning,” said Mr. Guruswamy, who confirmed that a case had been registered.

Earlier this year, a leopardess died after getting ensnared in a trap laid to hunt wild boar in Manjacombai on April 30. A man was arrested in this connection a few days later.