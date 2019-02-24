Leopard trapped near Madukkarai

Forest Department on Saturday trapped a leopard which strayed into human settlements coming under Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore. This is the second leopard trapped from Madukkarai range within three months.

The male leopard, aged between five and six, was later released in the limits of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district.

The leopard fell in the trap placed by the Department at Perumalkovilpathi near Alandurai in the early hours of Saturday. Officials said that the trap was kept in a farm, around 25 metre away from Pooluvapatti block II reserve forest. A live animal was kept in the cage as lure. The lure was not injured in the capture as it was tied up in a separate compartment of the cage.

Based on directions from Deepak Srivastava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh, the leopard was taken to the Bavanisagar forest range of STR released near Thengumarada at 4.30 p.m.

Forest Department has been placing cage at various places in Madukkarai range since January 26 after several livestocks were killed in the attack of leopard.

Five goats and four chicken belonging to a farmer from Pooluvapatti near Madukkarai were killed in the attack of a leopard in the intervening nights of January 18 and 19. On January 22, four goats belonged to a farmer were attacked by a leopard at Kalampalayam near Madukkarai. On December 5, 2018, the Department had trapped a male leopard from Mayiladigal Thottam coming under Karadimadai beat in Madukkarai forest range and released near Thengumarada in STR.