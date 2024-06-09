ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard trapped in Gudalur, released into tiger reserve

Published - June 09, 2024 07:19 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The leopard’s movement will be monitored by a team of forest staff as per the orders of Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

V S Palaniappan

A male leopard, aged around five, was released into the Congress mattam area in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday afternoon, after it was trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department. The animal was spotted by the people at Devan estate in Gudalur division on Thursday.

On information, a Forest team reached the spot and monitored its movement for two days by deploying camera traps. On the order of Chief Wildlife Warden, a cage was set up on Friday. The leopard got trapped in the cage on Saturday morning. After physical examination, it was released into the tiger reserve. The leopard’s movement will be monitored by a team of forest staff as per the orders of Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

conservation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US