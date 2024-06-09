GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard trapped in Gudalur, released into tiger reserve

The leopard’s movement will be monitored by a team of forest staff as per the orders of Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Published - June 09, 2024 07:19 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

V S Palaniappan

A male leopard, aged around five, was released into the Congress mattam area in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday afternoon, after it was trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department. The animal was spotted by the people at Devan estate in Gudalur division on Thursday.

On information, a Forest team reached the spot and monitored its movement for two days by deploying camera traps. On the order of Chief Wildlife Warden, a cage was set up on Friday. The leopard got trapped in the cage on Saturday morning. After physical examination, it was released into the tiger reserve. The leopard’s movement will be monitored by a team of forest staff as per the orders of Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

