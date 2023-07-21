Leopard trapped in dry well rescued in Sathyamangalam

July 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ERODE

A male leopard, aged around four to five years, that fell into a 50-ft-deep dry farm well in a patta land at Pudukuyanur Pirivu in Sathyamangalam in Erode district was rescued and released into a forest area on Friday evening.

The land is located along the Sathyamangalam – Mysuru National Highway. In the morning, people heard the growl of a leopard from the well that is surrounded by bushes. They found the leopard trapped inside the well and alerted the Sathyamangalam forest range officials. As the news spread, people in large numbers thronged the spot to have a glimpse of the leopard. Staff arrived at the spot and controlled the crowd.

Officials said that the leopard could have fallen into the well during the night. As part of the rescue efforts, a wooden ladder was placed inside the well. But, the animal refused to climb up the ladder. In the evening, a cage with bait was placed inside the well and the leopard was trapped. The cage was safely lifted out of the well and shifted to a vehicle. The animal released into a deep forest area at Mangalapatti in Bhavanisagar Forest Range and released.