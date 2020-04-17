Leopard trapped in cage, released into forest

A five-year-old female leopard was found trapped in a cage kept at a farm land near Periyakulam village in Sathyamangalam here on Friday.
On Thursday, a leopard had entered the village, located near the forest area, and killed a dog, causing panic among people. On information, forest personnel inspected the spot and confirmed the animal as leopard.
A team from Sathyamangalam Forest Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) placed a cage in the farm land.
On Friday morning, the personnel found a leopard trapped in the cage. The leopard was released into a deep forest area at Bhavani Sagar Forest Range in the afternoon. Villagers said the leopard had been killing cattle in the past one month.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.