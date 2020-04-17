Leopard trapped in cage, released into forest

A five-year-old female leopard was found trapped in a cage kept at a farm land near Periyakulam village in Sathyamangalam here on Friday.

On Thursday, a leopard had entered the village, located near the forest area, and killed a dog, causing panic among people. On information, forest personnel inspected the spot and confirmed the animal as leopard.

A team from Sathyamangalam Forest Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) placed a cage in the farm land.

On Friday morning, the personnel found a leopard trapped in the cage. The leopard was released into a deep forest area at Bhavani Sagar Forest Range in the afternoon. Villagers said the leopard had been killing cattle in the past one month.