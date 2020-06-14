Leopard trapped in barbed wire fence rescued

The Forest Department officials tranquilised and rescued a female leopard caught in a barbed wire fence on a private land at Sirumugai, near Coimbatore, on Sunday.

The officials suspect that the carnivore accidentally could have got ensnared somewhere else a few days ago as it had a deep cut close to its fore legs.

The carnivore, aged around 18 months, with severe injury in the back and some veins cut, was shifted to a Forest Department facility near Mettupalayam for treatment.

Officials said the leopard was found trapped in a fence at Mothepalayam village, within the limits of Sirumugai forest range on Sunday morning.

The villagers found the leopard lying in pain in the shrubs. As people thronged the area, the animal tried to move, which in turn tightened the barbed wires around it.

Forest Department staff from Sirumugai and nearby Mettupalayam range rushed to the spot and moved the crowd to a safe distance. The police were deployed at the spot.

Forest Veterinary Officer Sugumar and veterinarian Rajesh from Theppakadu tranquilised the leopard. They tied a syringe to a stick and administered the sedative from a safe distance.

The sedated leopard was rescued and shifted to a facility near Mettupalayam.

D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, said the animal seemed to have got ensnared somewhere else a few days ago as the wound was old.

Assistant Conservator of Forests M. Senthil Kumar said a woman from the village said that she had seen the leopard moving with difficulty a few days ago.

“The cut around its body was caused by a wire which is not normally used for snares. So we suspect that the leopard could have accidentally got entrapped by the wire which is used for construction purposes,” he said.

A team of veterinarians and front line staff of the department are taking care of the leopard. Another team is investigating the cause of the incident.