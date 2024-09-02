ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard that preyed on livestock in Coimbatore village remains elusive

Published - September 02, 2024 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cage placed by the Forest Department to capture a leopard at Kempanur village near Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A leopard that preyed on livestock and pet animals near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district remains elusive after the Forest Department placed two cages to trap it.

The Forest Department placed the first cage near Kempanur – Attukal road on August 27 following repeated demands from residents of the two villages to capture the carnivore.

The leopard preyed on goats, a cow calf and several pet dogs and cats of the villagers in the recent past. Some of the villagers also had close encounters with the leopard.

According to the Forest Department, District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj obtained permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden to trap the leopard for translocation.

After the first cage was placed, the leopard preyed on a grazing goat. After being alerted by the villagers, the Department placed a second cage in the area on August 29.

Forest Department officials suspect that the leopard that has been frequenting the villages could be an individual that lost its territory, forcing it to visit villages for easy prey.

Meanwhile, the villagers wanted the Department to place live baits in the cages so that the animal could be lured into the cages easily.

