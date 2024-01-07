Leopard that killed two, injured three others, captured

January 07, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Forest Department officials on Sunday tranquilised and captured the leopard that recently killed two persons, including a child, near Mango Range in Pandalur.

Officials confirmed that the animal was hit with a tranquiliser dart in a swampy area near Mango Range in Pandalur, and are assessing its health parameters.

The leopard is believed to have attacked three women on December 21, leading to the death of one of them, Saritha, a few days later. The animal also attacked a four-year-old child in the area on January 4, prompting the Chief Wildlife Warden to issue instructions to tranquilise and relocate the animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the leopard struck again, attacking and killing another child, Nancy, the daughter of tea estate workers, near the Mango Range.

Forest Veterinarian Rajesh Kumar, who visited the incident spot to collect blood and hair samples, too, came under the attack of the animal. However, it was chased away, after which forest teams approached it once again to inject a sedative. This led to it fleeing the area.

Meanwhile, residents, irate at the Department over Nancy’s death, on Saturday evening blocked roads, impeding the movement of officials and their vehicles in the operation to capture the animal on the prowl.

On Sunday, 20 additional personnel from the Department and two veterinarians from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve joined the operation to tranquilise the animal. The District Forest Officer (Gudalur) had requested the Collector of the Nilgiris to issue prohibitory orders in the region to prevent protests affecting the operation.

Eventually, the animal was located and a single tranquiliser dart was fired at it, on Sunday, said officials. The teams continued to track it with the assistance of field staff and drones, before administering the second dose of the sedative.

The animal was subsequently captured and contained in a cage. It is to be taken to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, where it will be assessed for injuries.

The leopard will be taken to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, where it will live the rest of its life in captivity, said officials.

Following the operation, tense moments prevailed between police personnel, the forest staff and local residents egged on by various political outfits. Another protest followed, with protestors blocking a road to Pandalur town. They demanded that the leopard be beaten and killed.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT