Leopard that killed a child captured and relocated

The leopard was released into the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM
August 20, 2022 14:43 IST

Image for representation purpose only.

A leopard that killed a four-year-old child in Udhagai North Forest Range near Doddabetta was captured and released into the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning.

Forest Department officials stated that the leopard had killed a child on August 10, 2022, during a chance encounter in a private tea estate when the victim had gone into a thicket to relieve herself. Camera traps were set up in ten locations to monitor the movement of the leopard.

After learning that the animal was still in the area, the forest officials placed a cage on Friday. The animal was trapped on Saturday morning and was released into the tiger reserve, with officials stating that it was in good health.

N. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said the capture and relocation of the animal was unnecessary, as the leopard had no other negative interactions with people. “It could prove to be difficult for the animal to adapt to life in a new landscape, and compete with other large carnivores in the area,” he said, calling on the district administration to insist that estate owners provide basic facilities such as toilets and rest areas for workers to prevent such incidents from recurring.

