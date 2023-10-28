ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard suspected to have killed goat in village in Erode district, residents apprehensive

October 28, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - ERODE

Forest Department officials said the leopard is suspected to be moving between several villages and attacking cattle; camera traps and cages have so far failed to capture the animal

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard reportedly killed a goat in Kongampalayam village, Perundurai taluk, Erode district on the night of Friday, October 27, 2023, causing panic among village residents.

The village is located near the Arasanampalayam hillock. A farm owner Gopal, on Saturday morning, found his goat dead, with injuries on its body. Forest Department staff in Erode were informed, and they inspected the area.

Only a month ago, four goats in the same farmland were killed by a leopard, after which camera traps and two cages were placed in the village. However, the leopard is yet to be caught.

Sources in the Forest Department said a leopard that continues to kill cattle in Uthiyur in Kangeyam, Tiruppur district could have been involved in killing cattle at Kongampalayam too. The same leopard is suspected to be involved in cattle kills in Arachalur also.

Officials said the leopard is using quarries, boulders, rocky terrain and forest areas as its hideout and have asked people to remain cautious.

