Leopard spotted near Bannari check-post in Erode

December 22, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - ERODE

A leopard was spotted near the Bannari check-post on Wednesday night causing panic among police personnel on duty and motorists.

The Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and check-posts of Regional Transport Office (RTO), Forest Department, and the Police Department are located at Bannari.

Police personnel spotted a leopard amid the bushes along the road and flashed torch light on it. However, the leopard was unmoved for over two minutes after which it returned to the forest area.

The forest and police check-posts are manned round-the-clock and the incident has caused panic among them. Though vehicle movement was banned on Dhimbam Ghat Road during night hours, the incident caused panic among motorists, too.

On December 20, when police personnel are involved in vehicle checks at the check-post, they spotted a leopard crossing the road during day time. Officials said that spotted deer were found in large numbers along the highway and the leopard could have crossed the road to hunt its prey.