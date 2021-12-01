Leopard sighted in residential area in Coimbatore

Special team deployed to monitor movement of the carnivore

The Forest Department has intensified surveillance in and around a residential area near Kuniyamuthur after residents claimed that they had sighted a leopard on Monday.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday that a special team had been deployed at Senthamil Nagar to monitor the movement of the leopard.

A video shot by one of the residents, showing a leopard resting on a hillock in the area, emerged. The Forest Department fixed camera traps in the locality to monitor the movement of the leopard on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Kumar urged people living in Senthamil Nagar and nearby residential areas to be cautious and not to venture out at night and in early morning. They were also asked to keep a watch on their livestock and domestic animals such as dogs.

The residential areas of Kuniyamuthur are close to the Madukkarai forest range, which has a good leopard population. The Department had captured and translocated several leopards that had strayed into human habitations at Madukkarai.