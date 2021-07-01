Leopard run over by unidentified vehicle

ERODE

01 July 2021 23:34 IST

A female leopard, aged three, was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle on the Dhimbam – Hasanur stretch of the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 on Thursday.

Motorists found the carcass near the Forest Department quarters and alerted the staff.

Officials found head injuries on the body and a postmortem was done on the spot.

Officials are reviewing the footage of closed circuit television cameras installed on Dhimbam stretch to identify the vehicle.

The 14 km stretch from Bannari check-post to Dhimbam has 27 hairpin bends and the 19 km stretch from Dhimbam to Punajanur check-post in Karnataka, through Hasanur, runs through the highway where animal crossing is frequent. However, officials said that this is the first reported leopard death in an accident in the stretch in recent years.