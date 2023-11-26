Leopard rescued in Dharmapuri

November 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Dharmapuri

A five-year-old leopard that sustained injuries in a snare trap was rescued on Saturday night.

In a release, Dharmapuri District Forest Officer (DFO) K.V. Appala Naidu said the Forest Department received information that a leopard was found at P. Chettihalli in Palacode forest range around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, they found the leopard trapped in a snare trap with injuries to its neck. The officials rescued the leopard and veterinarians treated the leopard for its injuries. A case has been registered, and officials are on the lookout for the culprits.

The Forest Department has registered 25 cases this year for using snares to hunt animals, and four cases for using country-made bombs for poaching. The public should provide information regarding hunting wild animals through the toll free number 1800-425-4586, Mr. Naidu added.

