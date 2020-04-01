Leopard rescued from farm well

A three-year-old male leopard that fell into an open well at Pudukuiyanur village, near Bannari, was rescued by forest department personnel here on Wednesday.
Officials received information at 12.30 a.m. that the animal was found in the well located in a farm owned by K. Shanmugam.
Forest personnel from the Bhavani Sagar Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve along with K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinary surgeon at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve arrived at the spot and charted out a plan to rescue the animal. The animal was administered tranquilliser dart and the leopard was lifted out of the well in a net. Later, it was transported in a cage to the forest area and released.
Officials said that rescue operation was carried out for two hours and ended at 6.30 a.m.
