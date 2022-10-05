Leopard rescued at Nilgiris succumbs to injuries

One person has been arrested in connection with the laying of the snare which led to the leopard’s death

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 05, 2022 15:55 IST

The rescued leopard that succumbed to its injuries on October 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A leopard that was rescued from a snare in Cherambadi forest range in Gudalur succumbed to its injuries on Tuesday morning, Forest Department officials stated.

In a statement, the Department stated that a team of veterinarians from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park had arrived in Cherambadi and had assessed the health of the leopard. They had cleaned the wounds, which were predominant around the two hind limbs of the leopard.

An X-ray revealed that the animal had suffered a fracture to a section of its spine. Medication was administered and the animal seemed to be in a stable condition. However, shortly afterwards, the animal’s health began to deteriorate.

Veterinarians and Forest Department staff said they tried their best to make it comfortable by laying insulating materials in its enclosure. Air warmers were also used in the cage. However, the animal’s condition continued to decline and it died in the early hours on Tuesday. Veterinarians stated that the injuries from the snare, combined with stress and dehydration could have caused the animal’s death.

Following its demise, the Forest Department conducted an autopsy on the remains. Samples of the animal’s visceral organs were collected for further analysis. The carcass of the leopard was later destroyed as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

The Department has arrested one person and are on the lookout for others in connection with the laying of the snare which led to the leopard’s death on Tuesday.

