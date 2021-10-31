Leopard preys on pet dogs, calf near Karamadai

Coimbatore

The Forest Department has fixed camera traps at Athimathaiyanur village near Karamadai to monitor the movement of a leopard that preyed on two pet dogs and a calf in the past few days.

The Department suspected that the leopard could have strayed into the village from Tholampalayam forest. According to officials, the carnivore killed two pet dogs which were taken care of in a farm belonging to Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj a few days ago.

Mr. Selvaraj informed Karamadai forest range officer E.N. Manoharan about the attack. The officials placed a pair of camera traps near the farm on Friday.

A calf belonging to Suganya in the locality was killed by the leopard around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Hours later, around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, the leopard attacked another calf belonging to Anandan. The leopard left the calf injured after Anandan raised an alarm. A Forest Department official said another pair of camera traps were placed in the village on Sunday. The Department staff also found pug marks of the carnivore.

Instructions were given to villagers to avoid venturing out at night.