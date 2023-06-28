HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard movement not detected in camera traps at T.N. Palayam

June 28, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff placing a camera trap to detect movement of a leopard at a village in T.N. Palayam block in Erode.

Forest Department staff placing a camera trap to detect movement of a leopard at a village in T.N. Palayam block in Erode.

Movement of a leopard was not detected in the 10 camera traps placed at villages in T.N. Palayam block here on Wednesday. 

On June 26, Balakrishnan, a farmer, of Punjaithuraiyampalayam village, found one of his goats in the shed missing and alerted T.N. Palayam Forest Range Office. A team led by N. Mariyappan, Range Officer, inspected the spot and found pug marks of a leopard. Enquiries in nearby farm land also revealed that a goat owned by Baskaran was also missing. The half-eaten goat was found at a banana plantation in the area and officials confirmed that the animal was a leopard. 

Camera traps were placed at 10 spots in the area and a team of watchers were also patrolling in the area during night hours. However, they could not spot the movement of any animals. Also, visuals retrieved from the camera traps did not reveal the movement of any animals. 

Meanwhile, villagers, through the public address system, were asked to remain cautious while moving out of their house and also while in farm lands. They were asked not to venture out of their houses during night hours. 

 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.