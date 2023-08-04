ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard movement causes panic among village residents in Erode district

August 04, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - ERODE 

Residents of Diginarai village in Talavadi, have asked Forest Department officials to step up surveillance in their locality, and take measures to drive the leopard back into the forest

The Hindu Bureau

The sighting of a leopard in Diginarai village in Talavadi, Erode district, has caused panic. Local residents have urged the Forest Department to step up surveillance in the locality. 

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, a farmer, Murugan, 41, heard dogs barking and found a leopard near the compound wall of his house. He immediately went back in, locked his door and went to the roof of his house and monitored the movement of the leopard. After some time, the leopard entered a sugarcane field nearby. 

The Talavadi Forest Range office was informed, and staff searched for the leopard and found pugmarks in the field. However, the leopard could not be sighted. Village residents said that the leopard had ventured out of the nearby forest and was using the sugarcane field as a hideout. They wanted surveillance to be stepped up, besides measures taken to drive the leopard back into the forest. 

Range officials told The Hindu that recently, after a leopard was sighted at a nearby village, Malkothipuram, a cage was placed at the sugarcane field there to trap the leopard. But the animal was not seen after that. They said the same leopard could now have entered Diginarai village. 

 

