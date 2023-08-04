HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard movement causes panic among village residents in Erode district

Residents of Diginarai village in Talavadi, have asked Forest Department officials to step up surveillance in their locality, and take measures to drive the leopard back into the forest

August 04, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The sighting of a leopard in Diginarai village in Talavadi, Erode district, has caused panic. Local residents have urged the Forest Department to step up surveillance in the locality. 

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, a farmer, Murugan, 41, heard dogs barking and found a leopard near the compound wall of his house. He immediately went back in, locked his door and went to the roof of his house and monitored the movement of the leopard. After some time, the leopard entered a sugarcane field nearby. 

The Talavadi Forest Range office was informed, and staff searched for the leopard and found pugmarks in the field. However, the leopard could not be sighted. Village residents said that the leopard had ventured out of the nearby forest and was using the sugarcane field as a hideout. They wanted surveillance to be stepped up, besides measures taken to drive the leopard back into the forest. 

Range officials told The Hindu that recently, after a leopard was sighted at a nearby village, Malkothipuram, a cage was placed at the sugarcane field there to trap the leopard. But the animal was not seen after that. They said the same leopard could now have entered Diginarai village. 

 

Related Topics

Erode / forests / wildlife / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.