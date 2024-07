A leopard that strayed out of Talavadi Forest Range and into human habitation killed two goats at Ramapuram village here on Sunday.

Jameel Sharif (45) left five goats to graze on his land in the morning and returned in the evening to find two goats dead with injuries. The Forest Department was alerted, who examined the carcasses and, having found pugmarks, confirmed the leopard’s presence. Villagers have called for camera traps and cages to prevent the animal from preying on further cattle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.