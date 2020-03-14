Leopard kills two goats, dog

14 March 2020 23:13 IST

Two goats and a dog were killed by a leopard at a farmland in Kongarpalayam area in Thookanaickenpalayam (T.N. Palayam) causing panic among the villagers on Saturday. The dog belongs to Velliyankiri of Nainarappankaradu and he had kept his dog in his farm land.

On Saturday morning, he found the half-eaten carcass of the dog and alerted T.N. Palayam Forest Range.

Likewise, two goats belonging to Perumal were also killed by a leopard.

Forest personnel inspected the spots and found pug marks of a leopard. The incidents caused panic among the people who demanded camera trappings and a cage be installed to trap the leopard. Personnel said that cameras would be installed to monitor the movement of the leopard.