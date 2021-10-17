Coimbatore

Leopard kills seven goats in Erode

A leopard that strayed out of forest area near Sathyamangalam killed seven goats and injured three on Sunday.

Rangaswami, a farmer at Kempanaikenpalayam near Perumpallam dam, owns over 20 goats and runs a goat shed.

On Sunday, he found the carcass of the goats and the injured animals in his shed.

Farmers appeal

Sathy Beat Forester A. Pradeepkumar and other officials visited the place and found pug marks of leopard. The farmers in the area urged the Forest Department to place a cage to capture the animal.


