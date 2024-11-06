Leopard kills goat in Talavadi

A leopard that strayed into human habitation killed a goat at Doddagajanur village in Talavadi hills on Wednesday.

Rasappa, 42, tied his four cows and five goats in his shed on Tuesday night. The next morning, he found that one of his goats had been killed and partially consumed. Villagers alerted the Talavadi Forest Range Office who, upon inspecting the spot, found pug marks and confirmed that the goat had been killed by the wild animal.

Villagers said a defunct quarry in the area is being used as a hideout and that the animal has been preying on livestock and dogs over the past two years. They also said they feared venturing near the quarry and called for effective measures to drive the animal back into the forest.