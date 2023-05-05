HamberMenu
Leopard kills cow near Coimbatore

May 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard that strayed into a village near Karamadai in Coimbatore killed a cow on Thursday. 

The Forest Department said that the cow belonged to a farmer, Govindaraj of Muthukallur village near Karamadai. Mr. Govindararaj had left his cows on a barren patta land at the foothills of Thogaimalai on Thursday. He found a cow, aged three years, missing in the evening. During the search, he found it dead. Karamadai forest range officer N. Divya said the carcass was examined by a veterinarian. “We have placed six cameras to monitor the movement of the carnivore,” she said. 

