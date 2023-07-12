Leopard kills cow at Talavadi in Erode

July 12, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ERODE

A leopard that strayed out of the forest area in Talavadi killed a cow at Eripuram village on Wednesday morning. Madhevamma had tethered the cow at the rear side of her house. After she heard the cow’s mooing, she came out of the house to find a leopard leaving the place. On information, Talavadi Forest Range officials reached the spot. They found pugmarks and confirmed the leopard’s presence. Suspecting that the carnivore could use a defunct quarry near the reserve forest area as a hideout, camera traps were placed to track its movement.