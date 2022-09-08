Leopard kills calf near Karamadai in Coimbatore district

Forest staff and a veterinarian inspecting the carcass of the calf that was preyed on by a leopard near Karamadai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has stepped up surveillance in a village near Karamadai after a calf belonging to a farmer was killed by a leopard in the early hours of Thursday.

Officials said a female calf aged one-and-a-half-months belonging to B. Krishnasamy, a resident of Kemmarampalayam on Tholampalayam road near Karamadai, was attacked by a leopard around 3.30 a.m. The carnivore ate a very small portion of the meat and left the carcass.

According to the Forest Department, Mr. Krishnasamy’s land is about 100 metres away from the forest boundary. The area falls under Velliangadu west beat of Karamadai forest range. The farmer has three cows other than the calf that was killed by the leopard.

Karamadai forest range officer N. Divya and her team inspected the place and the carcass on Thursday. An assistant veterinarian from Velliangadu also inspected the carcass. Forest staff found pugmarks of the carnivore in the agricultural field.

Coimbatore District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said a special team was monitoring the area apart from setting up camera traps.