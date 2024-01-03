Leopard kills calf in Talavadi

January 03, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

A leopard that strayed out of the forest area in Jerahalli Forest Range hill killed a calf at Panahalli village in Talavadi hill here on Wednesday.

The farmer found the carcass of the calf at the rear side of the house and alerted the Forest Department. Department staff found pugmarks and confirmed the leopard’s presence. Villagers have called for camera traps and cages to prevent the animal from preying on further cattle. A warning was also issued to residents not to venture near forest areas or move out during night hours.