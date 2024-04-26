ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard involved in killing cattle trapped at Talavadi hills in Erode

April 26, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The leopard that was found trapped in a cage at Talavadi hills in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A leopard that was reportedly involved in killing cattle at human habitations at Malguthipuram village in Talavadi hills was found trapped in a cage placed at a farmland in Erode district on Friday.

A month ago, a leopard had ventured out of the Talavadi forest range in Hasanur division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and killed goats, calves and dogs. Recently, the movement of the leopard was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a house in the village causing panic among the residents. Based on the demands of the residents, the Forest Department placed a cage with bait at the farmland.

On Friday morning, people heard the roar of a leopard and found it trapped in the cage. As the news spread, people in large numbers visited the land. The department was informed and K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer of Hasanur division inspected the cage.

A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, found the animal to be in good health. Officials said that the leopard would be released in a deep forest area in the evening.

