Watch | Leopard hiding in Coimbatore warehouse caught

22 January 2022 13:09 IST

The animal will be released into a deep forest area after a detailed examination by the veterinarians.

A leopard has been holed up in a warehouse at B.K. Pudur in Coimbatore since January 17. Though the carnivore had not attacked humans, it preyed on many dogs from the locality.

It fell into a trap set up by the Forest Department at 12 a.m. on January 22. The Department had placed cages at the front and back doors of the warehouse.

The Department placed meat and water inside the two cages to lure the leopard.

Advertising

Advertising

It also fixed up night-vision cameras on the cages and through other gaps in the building to observe the animal. The cameras captured the leopard carefully stepping into the cage and getting trapped after five days of waiting.

Read more: Leopard hiding in Coimbatore warehouse falls into trap